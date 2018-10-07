Try 1 month for 99¢
Pugh/50

Mr. and Mrs. Pugh 1968

Happy 50th Anniversary

Carl and Alice Jean Pugh are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Alice Jean Zingg and Carl Pugh were married Oct. 5, 1968, in Cedar Falls. They are both retired.

Their family includes Nicole (Shane) Henninger and Jennifer Hagedorn, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments