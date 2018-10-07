Happy 50th Anniversary
Carl and Alice Jean Pugh are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Alice Jean Zingg and Carl Pugh were married Oct. 5, 1968, in Cedar Falls. They are both retired.
Their family includes Nicole (Shane) Henninger and Jennifer Hagedorn, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
