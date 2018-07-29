Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Walvatne/40

Mr. and Mrs. Walvatne and family

Happy 40th Anniversary, Steve and Kathy Walvatne!

SUMNER — Steve and Kathy Alberts Walvatne are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a family vacation in August.

They were married July 14, 1978.

Steve and Kathy own Walvatne Floor Covering in Sumner.

Their family includes children, Jonathan and Joanne Walvatne of Sumner, Sarah and Joseph Camarra of Worcester, Mass., Carrie and Jonathan Kaulback of Coventry, Conn., Sheila and Bryan Uhlenhake of Sumner and David Walvatne of Fort Drum, N.Y., along with 12 grandchildren.

