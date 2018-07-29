Happy 40th Anniversary, Steve and Kathy Walvatne!
SUMNER — Steve and Kathy Alberts Walvatne are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a family vacation in August.
They were married July 14, 1978.
Steve and Kathy own Walvatne Floor Covering in Sumner.
Their family includes children, Jonathan and Joanne Walvatne of Sumner, Sarah and Joseph Camarra of Worcester, Mass., Carrie and Jonathan Kaulback of Coventry, Conn., Sheila and Bryan Uhlenhake of Sumner and David Walvatne of Fort Drum, N.Y., along with 12 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.