Happy 65th Anniversary, Ron and Mary Jean Ehr!
Ron Ehr married Mary Jean Schmitz on Sept. 1, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.
They will be honored on their 65th wedding anniversary at a family celebration.
Their family includes children, Mike and Susan Ehr and Patricia Balko, eight grandchildren and spouses, Kris and Alicia Ehr, Michelle Ehr, Aimeejoy Balko, Monica and Gary Ott, Jackie and Kevin Hansen, Matt Ehr, Holly and Steve Arceneaux, Nick and Nyki Ehr, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Best wishes can be sent to 12007 Dubuque Road, Jesup 50648.
Congratulations and love from your family!
