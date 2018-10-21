Try 1 month for 99¢
Tix/50

Joel and Candace Tix

Happy Anniversary!

50th

Anniversary Open House

UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St.

Waterloo

Oct. 27

2 to 8 p.m.

No gifts are requested.

Please help us celebrate with our parents,

Joel and Candace Tix

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments