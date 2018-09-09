Happy Anniversary, Roger and Kathy Rasing!

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — Roger and Kathleen Rasing will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a weekend family celebration.

Roger Rasing and Kathleen Lentz were married on Sept. 9, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Church, North Washington.

Roger is retired from Rath’s and BG Construction. Kathy previously owned Toby’s Tax in Cedar Falls.

Their children are Nancy of Des Moines, Dave (Denise) of Davenport, Dennis (Shayne) of Fort Worth, Texas, Dan (Amy) of Springfield, Ill., Mary Jo of Bangkok, Thailand, and Jackie of Des Moines. They have four grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2631 Orchard Drive, Unit 4, Cedar Falls 50613.

