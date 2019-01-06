Try 1 month for 99¢
Hanus/65

Mr. and Mrs. Hanus

TRAER -- Ervin and Irene Hanus are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Jan. 5, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes five children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They retired to Sunrise Assisted Living at 599 Taylor St., Traer 50675-1467.

