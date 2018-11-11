Halvorson/50

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Halvorson

WATERLOO — Eddie and Sue Condit Halvorson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E. Park Ave.

The couple were married Nov. 2, 1968, at the First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.

Eddie is half owner of Zarifis Barber Shop, and Sue is retired after 26 years of driving a bus for AEA 267.

Hosting the event will be their three sons, Trevor (Gina Rasmussen) of Waterloo, Trenton (Lindsay Reckling) of Marion and Tracee (Krisha) of Des Moines. They also have three grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to 2781 Crestline Ave., Waterloo 50702.

