Hall/50
HAWKEYE — Howard and Bonnie Hall will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Their children are also sending them on a vacation out west in the fall.
They were married Aug. 1, 1968.
Bonnie has been a stay-at-home mom, and her husband retired from John Deere Tractor Works, Waterloo.
Their family includes children Jim and Molly Hall of Sherrill, Tricia Hampton of Sumner and Penny and Paul Nicks of Marion, and seven grandchildren, Mandy, Elysa, Paiden, Hayle, Sarah, Kenzie and Parker.
Cards may be sent to 22687 200th St., Hawkeye 52147.
