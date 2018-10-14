Greiner/60
TRAER — Robert and Edith Greiner will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Traer Memorial Building.
They were married Oct. 28, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Their family includes Rick and Donna Greiner of Phoenix, Brenda Raimondi of Edmond, Okla., Rhonda Greiner of Aurora, Colo., Doug Greiner of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Craig and Laurie Greiner of Clutier. They also have nine grandchildren.
No gifts are requested.
