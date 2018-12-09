Gray/60
FAIRBANK — LeRoy and Carolyn Johnson Gray will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration.
They were married Dec. 7, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner.
LeRoy is founder and CEO of Gray Transportation, and Carolyn has been a homemaker. Together they own and operate Dutch Harness Horses of Iowa.
Their family includes four children, Margo Campbell of Cedar Falls, Anita Caskie of Las Vegas, and Monte Gray and Darrin Gray, both of Waterloo, along with 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1307 Baxter Ave., Fairbank 50629.
