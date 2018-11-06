Grandon/40

NEW HARTFORD -- David and Kim Eldridge Grandon celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 14 with a family picnic at McCarter's in Dike.
They were married July 14, 1978, at the Methodist Church in New Hartford.
Kim teaches first grade at Dike-New Hartford School, and David is a self-employed drywaller and painter.
Their family includes four children, Cortney and Mike McCarter of Dike, Trisha and Brandon Oakley of Waukee, Daniel and Melissa Grandon of Urbandale and Matthew Grandon and Bridget Wainwright of Dike. They also have nine grandchildren.
