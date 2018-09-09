Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Girsch

WATERLOO — Michael and Sue Fiala Girsch are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. A vacation is also planned for a later date.

They were married July 13, 1968, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mike and Sue retired from Kimball Avenue Drug and Falls Road Drug stores.

Their family includes Jennifer Northland, Carrie and Dusty Kruse and Randy and Brandy Girsch, and seven grandkids, Keylee, Kallie, Kyleigh, Brady, Lane, Macy and Brinley.

