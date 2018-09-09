Girsch/50
WATERLOO — Michael and Sue Fiala Girsch are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. A vacation is also planned for a later date.
They were married July 13, 1968, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Mike and Sue retired from Kimball Avenue Drug and Falls Road Drug stores.
Their family includes Jennifer Northland, Carrie and Dusty Kruse and Randy and Brandy Girsch, and seven grandkids, Keylee, Kallie, Kyleigh, Brady, Lane, Macy and Brinley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.