George and Mary Wilkens celebrate 60 years of marriage
George and Mary Meyer Wilkens of Waverly will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married on Aug. 24, 1958, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner.
George is retired from Buhr Chevrolet in Tripoli, while Mary is retired from CUNA Mutual Insurance in Waverly.
Their family includes Frank Wilkens of Waverly and Michelle Wilkens and fiance Bernie Payne of Waterloo.
They plan to celebrate with family.
