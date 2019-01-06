Try 1 month for 99¢
Garman/50

Mr. and Mrs. Garman

Garman/50

DUMONT — Philip and Kay Garman will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Philip Garman and Kay Clemens were married Jan. 10, 1969, in Dumont.

Kay is a teacher, and Philip, now retired, was a mechanic.

Their family includes two children, Brian Garman of New York City; and Tom Garman of Cedar Falls.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 361, Dumont 50625.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments