Gamerdinger/35

Mr. and Mrs. Gamerdinger

DUNKERTON — Tom and Sharri Gamerdinger are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a trip to Jamaica this month.

They were married Feb. 10, 1984, and they both are employed at Allen Hospital.

Their family includes three children, Justin and Emily of Jesup, Lacee and Steve of Dunkerton and Lexee and Nick of Glenville, Minn., as well as five grandchildren, Brexton, Triton, Hadley, Taegan and Beckett, and two more due in July.

Cards may be sent to them at 305 W. Dunkerton St., Dunkerton 50626.

