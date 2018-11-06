CEDAR FALLS — Dennis and Marilyn Siler Gaede will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Nov. 2, 1968, at Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Dennis retired from Viking Pump, and Marilyn retired from John Deere PEC.
Their family includes two children, Dan and Diane Gaede of Woodbury, Minn., and Rob and Denise Braden of Cedar Falls, as well as four grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 4307 Briarwood, Cedar Falls 50613.
