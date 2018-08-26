Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Fuson

LA PORTE CITY — Larry and Carolyn Fuson will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Carolyn Rickert and Larry Fuson were married Aug. 31, 1968, at the United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in La Porte City.

They both are now retired.

Their family includes Dede and Darwin Else of La Porte City, Janelle Fuson of Waverly and LaRae and Darol Engelhardt of Elkader, as well as 12 g randchildren and a great-grandchild.

