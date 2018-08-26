Fuson/50
LA PORTE CITY — Larry and Carolyn Fuson will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Carolyn Rickert and Larry Fuson were married Aug. 31, 1968, at the United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in La Porte City.
They both are now retired.
Their family includes Dede and Darwin Else of La Porte City, Janelle Fuson of Waverly and LaRae and Darol Engelhardt of Elkader, as well as 12 g randchildren and a great-grandchild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.