Mr. and Mrs. French

Dean and Karen French are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married April 23, 1960.

Their children are Tammy French of Dunkerton, Tony and Faye French of Cedar Falls, Tracy French of Fayetteville, Ark., Trudy French, deceased, Terry and Theresa French of West Concord, Minn., and Trixy French, deceased.

Mr. French retired from John Deere in 1993, and with the help of Mrs. French started remodeling houses from southern Minnesota to Central Iowa.

