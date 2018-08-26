Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fratzke/60

Mr. and Mrs. Fratzke

JESUP -- Robert and Eleanor Fratzke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Robert Fratzke and Eleanor Harting were married on Aug. 30, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee.

Robert is retired from John Deere and farming. Eleanor was a self-employed cosmetologist, owner/operator of Eleanor's Beauty Salon in Independence and Jesup.

Their children are Rocky (deceased), Ronda of Jesup and Robin Peterson (Dean) of Center Point, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1814 Cork Drive, Jesup 50648.

