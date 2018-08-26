Fratzke/60

JESUP -- Robert and Eleanor Fratzke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Robert Fratzke and Eleanor Harting were married on Aug. 30, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee.
Robert is retired from John Deere and farming. Eleanor was a self-employed cosmetologist, owner/operator of Eleanor's Beauty Salon in Independence and Jesup.
Their children are Rocky (deceased), Ronda of Jesup and Robin Peterson (Dean) of Center Point, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 1814 Cork Drive, Jesup 50648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.