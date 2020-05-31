× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Folkerts/60

REINBECK – Gale and Delores Folkerts will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family lunch in the future.

Gale Folkerts and Delores Henze were married June 4, 1960.

Their children include Dave (Barb) Folkerts of Melbourne, Fla., Deb and Scott Wical of Reinbeck and Karla and Victory Dalrymple of Grant, Fla. They have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Folkerts is a homemaker, and Mr. Folkerts is a semi-retired trucker for Folkerts & Son Trucking.

Cards may be sent to 1014 Park St., Reinbeck 50669.

