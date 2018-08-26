Foelske/50
TRIPOLI — David and Nancy Foelske are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
They were married Sept. 7, 1968, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Nancy is employed by Tripoli Community Schools, and David is retired from United Equipment Accessories.
Their family includes children, Kara and Jared Haverkamp, Derek Foelske, Aaron Foelske (Mindy Heck) and Marc and Heather Foelske and 13 grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
