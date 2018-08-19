Foelske/50
JANESVILLE — Ron and Melodie Langholz Foelske celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family vacation in July to Colorado, where they went on their honeymoon.
They were married Aug. 11, 1968, at Readlyn.
They both are retired from Denver Insurance and still farm.
Their family includes three daughters, John and Rachel Upshaw of Cedar Falls, Rick and Amy Mortenson of Janesville and Blair and Sarah Sanderson of Denver, as well as six grandchildren, Cassie, Grace and Lily Upshaw; Katie Mortenson; and Sophia, Brody and Sydney Sanderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.