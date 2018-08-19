Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Foelske/50

JANESVILLE — Ron and Melodie Langholz Foelske celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family vacation in July to Colorado, where they went on their honeymoon.

They were married Aug. 11, 1968, at Readlyn.

They both are retired from Denver Insurance and still farm.

Their family includes three daughters, John and Rachel Upshaw of Cedar Falls, Rick and Amy Mortenson of Janesville and Blair and Sarah Sanderson of Denver, as well as six grandchildren, Cassie, Grace and Lily Upshaw; Katie Mortenson; and Sophia, Brody and Sydney Sanderson.

