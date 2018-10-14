Fettkether/60

Try 1 month for 99¢

DUNKERTON — Donald “Mike” and Donna Fettkether are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Fairbank American Legion with the Jim Busta Polka Band.

Mike Fettkether and Donna Mae Weber were married Oct. 13, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.

The couple are retired dairy farmers.

The event will be hosted by their children, Chuck Fettkether of Kasson, Minn., Cheryl and Rod Shimp, Kevin Fettkether of Waterloo, and Joey and Lisa Fettkether of Dunkerton.

They have been blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

