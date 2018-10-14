Fettkether/60
DUNKERTON — Donald “Mike” and Donna Fettkether are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Fairbank American Legion with the Jim Busta Polka Band.
Mike Fettkether and Donna Mae Weber were married Oct. 13, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
The couple are retired dairy farmers.
The event will be hosted by their children, Chuck Fettkether of Kasson, Minn., Cheryl and Rod Shimp, Kevin Fettkether of Waterloo, and Joey and Lisa Fettkether of Dunkerton.
They have been blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.