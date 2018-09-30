Everts/50
GRUNDY CENTER — James and Carmen Everts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 7, at 106 Fourth St., Grundy Center.
James Everts and Carmen Johnson were married Oct. 5, 1968.
They both are now retired.
Their family includes Matt Everts of Cedar Falls and Carrie Heeren of Grundy Center, as well as four grandchildren.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to them at 801 Fourth St., Grundy Center 50638.
