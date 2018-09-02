Subscribe for 33¢ / day
JESUP — Harry and Marilyn Delagardelle Even are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 9210 Poyner Road, Jesup.

They were married Sept. 2, 1986, at Immaculate Conception Church.

Marilyn is employed by the Department of Residence at the University of Northern Iowa, and Harry is a self-employed contractor and farms.

Hosting their event will be their children, Chanteil and Steve Becker, Brent and Jane Even, Chad and Sheila Even, Blake and Lisa Even, Clark and Bridget Even and Courtney and Terry Ryan. They also have 27 grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Cards may be sent to 4316 McStay Road, Jesup 50648.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

