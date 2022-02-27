WATERLOO — Alan and Brenda Ernst are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Feb. 26, 1972, at St John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. She is a retired nurse, and he is retired from Iowa National Guard and Covenant Medical Center.

The couple are the parents of four children: Sarah Ernst of Waterloo, Jennifer and Lee Whitesell of Jesup, Katie Ernst of Evansdale and Shaun and Dennis Mills of Pilot Point, Texas. There are 12 grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate this spring with a Wild West Adventure.

