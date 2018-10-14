Ehlers/70
REINBECK — Bob and Elaine Nelsen Ehlers are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and celebration.
They were married Oct. 16, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Their family includes children Patti and Dale Richardson of Reinbeck, Jim and Deb Ehlers of Waterloo and Bill and Kim Ehlers of Seattle, five grandchildren Josh and Ashley Petersen of Waverly, Jill and Jordan Muller of Reinbeck, Sarah and Dan Turner of Wichita, Ben and Whitney Ehlers of Pittsburgh and Jessica and Jody Budde of Cedar Rapids, along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 509 Clark St., Reinbeck 50669.
