Eastland/50
CEDAR FALLS — John and Karen Eastland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Caribbean cruise earlier this year.
They were married Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clinton.
Karen worked at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Cedar Falls Coach House. John retired from John Deere.
Their family includes children Jeffrey and Kimberly Eastland of Waterloo and Robert Eastland of Apple Valley, Minn., and two grandchildren, Ally of Cedar Falls and Zack of Waterloo.
