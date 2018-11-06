Downing-Dennler

WATERLOO — Lois Downing and David Dennler were married Aug. 4 in Waterloo.
The Rev. Jon Haack performed the 5:30 p.m. ceremony at Sunnyside Country Club, followed by a reception there.
The parents of the bride, who lived in Decorah, are deceased, and the parents of the groom are Virgil and Viola Dennler of Elkader.
Matron of honor was Kristy Maness of Providence Forge, Va., daughter of bride, and bridesmaids were Marleigh Jo Taylor of Waterloo, granddaughter of the bride, and Ella Dennler of Cresco, niece of the groom.
Best man was Dale Dennler of Cresco, brother of groom.
Flower girls were Brielle and Gracelynn Maness of Providence Forge, granddaughters of the bride, and ring bearer was Jude Taylor of Waterloo, grandson of the bride.
The bride is a guidance counselor at Lowell Elementary in Waterloo, and the groom is owner of Helping Hands Repair in Elkader.
They live in Waterloo.
