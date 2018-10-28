Dinnebier/45
WATERLOO — Mark and Dorlene Heath Dinnebier will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida at a later time.
They were married Oct. 27, 1973, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Dorlene retired from Hy-Vee after 38 years, and Mark is retired from Lindgren Glass Products.
Their family includes Brent and Trisha Dinnebier of Waterloo and Kristopher and Dalena Dinnebier of La Porte City, as well as four grandchildren, Delaney, Cooper, Bennett and Elliott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.