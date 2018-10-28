Dinnebier/45

Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Dinnebier

WATERLOO — Mark and Dorlene Heath Dinnebier will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida at a later time.

They were married Oct. 27, 1973, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Dorlene retired from Hy-Vee after 38 years, and Mark is retired from Lindgren Glass Products.

Their family includes Brent and Trisha Dinnebier of Waterloo and Kristopher and Dalena Dinnebier of La Porte City, as well as four grandchildren, Delaney, Cooper, Bennett and Elliott.

