Diamond/50
NASHUA — Dean and Margaret Diamond will be honored on their 50th anniversary with a wedding brunch Oct. 6 in Bloomington, Minn., hosted by Deborah and Kerry Edwards.
They were married at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Oct. 5, 1968.
Margaret works at B.E. Micks in Waverly and Barn Happy in Cedar Falls, and Dean is retired after working in sales.
Their family includes Grant of Waterloo and Deborah of Apple Valley, Minn., as well as four grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 211 Somerset Court, Nashua 50658.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.