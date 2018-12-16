DeGroote/70
PARKERSBURG — Harlan and Berniece Mulder DeGroote will be honored on their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Dec. 29, 1948, in the home of the bride’s aunt and uncle, Grant and Alberta Sluiter of New Hartford.
They are retired from farming.
Their family includes two children, daughter Karen and John Tolsma, and deceased son Dennis (Mary) DeGroote. They also have four grandchildren, Christina (Steven) Faviere, Dixie (Andrew) Ferguson, Diane (Nolan) Smith and Heidi (Brodie) Biersner, and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Madeline, Henry, Isabella, Victoria, Cora and Scarlett.
Cards may be sent to them at 25948 300th St., Parkersburg 50665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.