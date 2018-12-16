DeGroote/70

Try 1 month for 99¢
PARKERSBURG — Harlan and Berniece Mulder DeGroote will be honored on their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Dec. 29, 1948, in the home of the bride’s aunt and uncle, Grant and Alberta Sluiter of New Hartford.

They are retired from farming.

Their family includes two children, daughter Karen and John Tolsma, and deceased son Dennis (Mary) DeGroote. They also have four grandchildren, Christina (Steven) Faviere, Dixie (Andrew) Ferguson, Diane (Nolan) Smith and Heidi (Brodie) Biersner, and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Madeline, Henry, Isabella, Victoria, Cora and Scarlett.

Cards may be sent to them at 25948 300th St., Parkersburg 50665.

