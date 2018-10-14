Try 1 month for 99¢
Craft/65

Mr. and Mrs. Craft

Craft/65

LA PORTE CITY — Duane and Joanne Craft will soon be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Oct. 25, 1953, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

Their family includes three children, Debra and Lee Rottinghaus of Jesup, Allen and Joyce Craft of Eldora and Angela and Mike Reinert of Cedar Rapids. They also have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No formal celebration is planned, but cards may be sent to their home address: 10001 Craft Lane, La Porte City 50651.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments