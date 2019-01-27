Try 1 month for 99¢
Cordes/50

Judy and Roger Cordes

STOUT — Roger and Judy Cordes are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Roger Cordes and Judy Weber were married Jan. 25, 1969, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Roger retired as a maintenance worker for the Ackley Presbyterian Home, and Judy worked in the housekeeping unit at the Grundy Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.

Their family includes three children, Michelle Tyler of Dike, Jackie Williams of Traer and Scott Cordes of Cedar Rapids, along with seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 345, Stout 50673.

