WASHBURN — William and Carole (Smith) Conrad will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married April 23, 1957, in Raymond. Both are retired.

They have been blessed with five children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Please send cards to the couple at 310 Second St., Washburn, IA 50702.

