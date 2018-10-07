Try 1 month for 99¢
Christensen

Congratulations!

All family together celebrating Gramie and Grampa’s 60th anniversary and Gramie’s 80th birthday: Dennis and Judy Christensen, Cedar Falls; Dave and Paula Christensen and Trevor, Cedar Falls; Brittany Christensen, Waterloo; Dr. Kendra Baker, California; Casey Christensen, California; Steve and Beth Christensen, Arizona; Tanya and Mitch Kirkpatrick, Cedar Falls; Dr. Hamilton and Tashana Wells, Lilah, Elijah, Ezekiel, Vaida and Maya, North Carolina; Aaron Kirkpatrick, Florida; Aubree Kirkpatrick, North Carolina; Dan and Diane Christensen, Drew and Chloe, Des Moines.

