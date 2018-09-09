Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Congratulations to Mark and Marty Clark!

Mark and Marty Clark are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to New England.

The former Martha Ann Gillam married Mark Roberts Clark on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1968, at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. Parents of the couple were Martin and Marjorie Gillam and William and Barbara Clark.

Mark is an automotive paint consultant, semi-retired. Marty is a tired homemaker.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

They have two children, C.A. and Michelle Clark and Christa and Andy Miehe, and four grandchildren, Cutter and Loxi Clark and Evan and Clark Miehe, all of Waterloo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments