TRIPOLI -- The family of Romaine and Helen Lee are hosting an open house in honor of the couple's 55th wedding anniversary.
The open house will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 2, in the basement of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Their family includes children Stephanie and Chad Peters of O'Fallon, Mo., Jennifer and Andy Liebsch of Ogden, Melissa and Nathan Hunemuller of Wykoff, Minn., and Michael and Jennifer Lee of Rochester, Minn., and nine grandchildren.
Romaine also will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 10, and Helen is newly retired as of April.
