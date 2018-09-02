Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Congratulations, Curtis and Shirley Strien!

Curtis and Shirley Strien will celebrate three milestones in August and September.

Shirley celebrated her 82nd birthday on Aug. 16, Curtis will celebrate his 87th birthday on Sept. 12, and they will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on Sept. 2.

We love you!

Your Family

