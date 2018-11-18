Cluts/50
TRAER — The Rev. Susan and Greg Cluts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m., with a buffet lunch served.
Susan Koebler and Greg Cluts were married on Sept. 8, 1968, in Rochelle, Ill., at St. Pat’s Church.
They are parents to Jennifer Martinson of Traer and Patricia Cluts of Hurst, Texas.
Grandchildren include Anna Martinsen and Elijah Cluts.
The couple request no gifts.
