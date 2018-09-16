Clayton/25

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton

JESUP — James and Kristi Hansen Clayton celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11.

They were married Sept. 11, 1993, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.

Kristi is a bookkeeper/sales associate at Cy and Charley’s in Independence, and James is a feed mill operator/truck driver with the ECIC Co-op.

Their family includes two children, Collin and Clay Clayton, both of Jesup.

