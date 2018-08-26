CEDAR FALLS -- Lewis and Shelley Hughes Chipp are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Aug. 27, 1988, at Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Shelley is a daycare provider, and Lewis is employed by Cedar Falls Utilities in the Gas and Water Department.
They have two sons, Brandon and Meghan White of Evansdale and Brennen and Allison Barker of Waterloo, as well as four grandchildren, Alivia, Brayden, Cayson and Adilynn.
