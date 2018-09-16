Celebrating double anniversaries!
Larry and Linda (Kennicott) Treptow were married at the Methodist Church in Oelwein on Oct. 12, 1968. They have two children, Connie (Jerry) Steggall and Craig (Lisa) Treptow. They are blessed with four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Cards may be mailed to: 20354 80th St., Oelwein 50662. Jerry and Connie (Treptow) Steggall were married at the Lutheran Church in Westgate on Sept. 17, 1988. They have two children and two grandchildren, Tyler (Natalie Childs) and Addy and Kaitlyn (Brandon McLain) and Bayley. Cards may be mailed to: 1195 27th St., Marion 52302. A family dinner celebration will take place on Sept. 30 in Amana.
