Calderwood/40

Mr. and Mrs. Calderwood

APLINGTON — John and Pam Calderwood are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 2, 1978.

Their family includes children Andrea and Aaron Ashley of Ames, Megan and Wes Vaughan of Lawrence, Kan., and Carran and Shawn Laborde of Reinbeck.

