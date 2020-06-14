× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cahill/60

WATERLOO – Patricia and Ed Cahill will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family celebration.

They were married June 4, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockwell.

Their children include Craig (Tami) Cahill of California, Colleen (Tim) Tierney of Waterloo, and Gary (Sheri) Cahill and Jeff Cahill, all of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Chelsea Diehl, Cole Tierney, Connor, Hannah, Garrett, Paige, Colin, Blake and Cory; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Parker.

Mr. Cahill is retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone, and Mrs. Cahill is retired from Waterloo Food Service.

Cards may be sent to 1230 Deloris Drive, Waterloo 50701.

