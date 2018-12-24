Try 1 month for 99¢
Buss/50

Mr. and Mrs. Buss

PARKERSBURG -- Joel and Diane Buss are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Joel Buss and Diane Johnson were married Dec. 27, 1968.

Joel is retired from John Deere, and Diane is owner of Buss Catering and retired from Parkersburg Ambulance after 36 years.

Their family includes three children, Chad and Gwen Buss of Parkersburg, Jeremy and Jennifer Buss of Aplington and Tom and Sara Mann of Parkersburg, along with 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 303 Miners St., Parkersburg 50665.

