Mr. and Mrs. Buls 1979

DENVER — Edwin and Bernice Buls are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Edwin Buls and Bernice Doepke were married Nov. 11, 1979, in Denver.

They are both retired.

Their family includes Lori and Dennis Klocke of Plainfield and Gary Buls of Salt Lake City, as well as a grandchild and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 610 Iowa St., Denver 50622.

