× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buhr/60

WESTGATE -- Ronnie and Dianne Buhr will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ronnie Buhr married Dianne Arthur on July 7, 1960, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Westgate. The couple are retired.

Their family includes their children, the late Robert Buhr, Cheri (Bob) Crawford of Maynard, Brian Buhr of Westgate, Paula (Corey) Moritz of Dublin, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 23646 100th St., Westgate, IA 50681.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0