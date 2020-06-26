Buhr/60
WESTGATE -- Ronnie and Dianne Buhr will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ronnie Buhr married Dianne Arthur on July 7, 1960, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Westgate. The couple are retired.

Their family includes their children, the late Robert Buhr, Cheri (Bob) Crawford of Maynard, Brian Buhr of Westgate, Paula (Corey) Moritz of Dublin, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 23646 100th St., Westgate, IA 50681.

