Brustkern/50

EVANSDALE — John “JB” and Janice Wermerskirchen Brustkern are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Hawaii and with a card shower.
They were married Dec. 14, 1968.
John is former owner of JB Pools, worked at John Deere, is a veteran and is a professional Menards “free after rebate” shopper. Janice is former owner and CEO (Chief Everything Officer) of JB pools.
Their family includes six children, Sheila of Gilbertville, Curt of La Porte City, Jason of Waterloo, Tammy of Janesville, Scott of Ankeny and Adam of Pleasant Hill, as well as 13 grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 952 Gilbertville Road, Evansdale 50707.
Aloha! Join the family in celebrating two of the most generous and caring people.
Mom and Dad, congratulations on 50 years and cheers to many more! If everyone were as cool as you the world would be a better place!
