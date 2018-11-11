Brown/50
CEDAR FALLS — Gary and Donna Robinson Brown are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, on the Western Home Community Campus.
They were married Dec. 21, 1968, at First United Methodist Church, Waterloo.
Gary retired as owner of Aerial Services Inc., and Donna retired as a fitness professional.
Hosting the event will be their daughters, Robin and Joe Hockey of Broomfield, Colo., and Nicole and Doug Miner of Ankeny, and four grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 503 Rosemary Drive, Cedar Falls 50613. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
